Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,762 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.