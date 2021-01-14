Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 467 RH (NYSE:RH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 148.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

RH stock opened at $503.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $517.45.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

