DistX (DISTX) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. DistX has a total market cap of $12,734.47 and approximately $47,406.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DistX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One DistX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00226573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,417.61 or 0.84325461 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

DistX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

