Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.35. Distil Plc (DIS.L) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 7,995,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.46 million and a P/E ratio of 23.80.

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

