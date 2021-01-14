Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. 1,149,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,132,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.46, a current ratio of 46.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

