Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.95

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.95 and traded as high as $60.62. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 446,435 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

