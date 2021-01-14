DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Cap of $30.20 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $63,701.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $236.09 or 0.00597277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 127,903 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

