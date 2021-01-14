DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Head-To-Head Survey

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 3 5 5 0 2.15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $6.77, indicating a potential downside of 23.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $52.13, indicating a potential downside of 23.11%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $938.09 million 1.87 $183.49 million $1.07 8.22 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $141.58 million 36.09 $81.56 million $1.18 57.45

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -11.06% -2.84% -1.53% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 58.73% 9.07% 3.39%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

