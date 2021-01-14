Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 35,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

