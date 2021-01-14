Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to report $90.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.15 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 700,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

