Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. 341,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,291. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $171.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

