Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,101.05 ($40.52).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 2,918.50 ($38.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,947.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,746.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a market cap of £68.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders purchased a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.