Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA: DTE):

1/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €23.30 ($27.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) was given a new €17.20 ($20.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €15.18 ($17.86). 8,094,347 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

