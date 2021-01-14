Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

