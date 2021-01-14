Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.14 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.85 ($18.64).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

