Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.93 ($181.10).

Shares of DB1 opened at €136.35 ($160.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €147.42. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

