Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.