Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VAT Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

