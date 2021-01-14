Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Santander downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

