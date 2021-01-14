Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

ANGI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.24 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,752 shares of company stock worth $4,822,676. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 397.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

