Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA opened at $346.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

