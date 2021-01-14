Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.90

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.90 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 226465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.13.

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,347.53).

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

