Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 112,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.51. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 132,274 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $83,332.62. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

