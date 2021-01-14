Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.16. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.0001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

