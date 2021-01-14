Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1065439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

DML has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$637.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,049.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

