Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $20.80. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 8,562 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

