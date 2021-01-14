Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

