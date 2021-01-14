Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

