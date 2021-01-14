Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $311,568.87 and approximately $37,078.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

