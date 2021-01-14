Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.18 and last traded at $71.23. 7,625,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,958,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Specifically, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $7,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,934,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

