Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.75. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 803,923 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.72.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 665,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

