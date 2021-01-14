Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 4919193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 665,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £26.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

