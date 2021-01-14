DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

