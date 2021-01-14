David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $894,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

