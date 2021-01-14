David Smith Buys 46 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, David Smith purchased 51 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, November 9th, David Smith purchased 55 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316 ($4.13).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

