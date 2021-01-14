Datamine Achieves Market Cap of $415,867.79 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $415,867.79 and approximately $16,315.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053018 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002614 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 265.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006837 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002655 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,791,499 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

