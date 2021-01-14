Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $104.85 on Monday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,493.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,217 shares of company stock worth $206,323,026. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

