Databroker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.