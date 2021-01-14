Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.00.

DASTY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $208.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.76.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

