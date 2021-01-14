Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $264.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of DHR opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

