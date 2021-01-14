Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -429.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

