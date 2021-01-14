Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 443.3% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. Dalrada Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 8.64.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

