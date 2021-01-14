Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €57.23 ($67.33). 2,701,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.45. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

