Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.65 ($65.47).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €57.23 ($67.33). 2,701,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.45. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.