DA Davidson Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

UMPQ opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Umpqua by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 62.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 35.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 684,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

