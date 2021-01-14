Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,811 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,322. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 513,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,393. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

