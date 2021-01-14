Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

