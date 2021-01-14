Cypress Capital Group Sells 456 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter worth $87,191,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold 64,150 shares of company stock worth $6,035,099 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

