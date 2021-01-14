Cypress Capital Group Purchases 40 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $671.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.