Cypress Capital Group Purchases 300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 101,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

